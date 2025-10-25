Playing around with the HK Government’s open data portal data.gov.hk the other day, we stumbled upon a neat table from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) which encapsulates the idiocy of the 2-tier profits tax regime proposed by one-time Chief Executive Carrie Lam in her selection manifesto and formalised in her first policy address in 2017.

No entrepreneur is deterred from setting up or continuing a business by the prospect of paying profits tax at the standard rate of 16.5% (or 15% for an unincorporated business (UB)), but without offering any evidence, Mrs Lam decided that cutting the tax in half to 8.25% (or 7.5% for UBs) on the first $2m of profits would somehow help HK.

In its first 5 years to 31-Mar-2023, this policy cost the Government HK$30.6bn in lost revenue. In 2022-23, the owners of 105,098 businesses benefitted from this, reducing Government revenues by $6.47bn. That’s up from 89,295 claims in 2018-19. The lost revenue is about 4% of the total annual profits tax collected in HK ($174.2bn in 2022-23).

The IRD has so far failed to update the table for the 2 years to 31-Mar-2025, even though the Government accounts have already been published for both years.

The policy introduced distortions and unfairness because of the gap between 8.25% (or 7.5% for UBs) and the higher rates of salaries tax (a 17% marginal rate on amounts over $200k after allowances) that employees pay.

Take barristers, for example. Lovely people, but not so lovely that we should give them a tax break. By law each of them must trade as an unincorporated business. Now each of them pays only 7.5% on the first $2m of profits, saving up to $150k per year compared to their previous rate. The same applies to private medical practitioners, sole-proprietor accountants and many others.

Similarly, a 100% company owner-director is now motivated to pay herself a smaller salary as a director (taxed under the salaries tax regime) so as to leave $2m of profit in the company (after paying her salary), which is then taxed at 8.25%. The after-tax profit can then be paid to her as a dividend.

The 2-tier profits tax system was bad policy and should be abolished, reducing the budget deficit by around $6.5bn per year.