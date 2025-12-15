Webb-site.com

Webb-site.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shirley's avatar
Shirley
2d

To play devil's advocacy, I want to express a different view. I personally encountered with Lai's newspaper, he defamated me in an article just because have mainland background. There's absolutely no truth in that article but hatred. I also attended one of his interview and he expressed his so called democractical view, which lacked basic understanding of what democracy and freedom is. So just based on my own knowledge and experiences, I am happy to see him convicted because people like me won't be able to fight him on defamation, but I'm glad our system has some justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Fielding Gray's avatar
Fielding Gray
2d

I hope that the national have been placed on full alert to target this despicable enemy who will be invading our air space on the 24th night as intelligence has learned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Webb-site.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture