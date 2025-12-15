The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government today strongly condemns the activities of the so-called Santa Claus, a despicable foreign force whose conduct poses risks to the well-being of children and threatens the security and stability of our country.

The Government stresses that the so-called Santa Claus employs coercive tactics, frightening children with threats of withholding Christmas gifts if they are deemed “naughty.” Such a so-called “sanction” is manipulative, arbitrary, despicable and inconsistent with Hong Kong’s values of positive guidance and healthy development for our next generation.

It must be emphasised that Christmas Day is not a holiday in the Mainland of the People’s Republic of China. Attempts to impose such foreign customs and values on Hong Kong society are a deliberate act of cultural infiltration. The Government views this as a matter of national security, as external forces seek to undermine our traditions, sow division among children, and erode the unity of our community.

The Administration reiterates that discipline and upbringing of children are the responsibility of parents, guardians, and educators, not foreign figures claiming authority through myth or intimidation. The Government will not tolerate attempts by external actors to interfere with Hong Kong’s family life or to manipulate our youth through fear and false promises. Such attempts are doomed to fail.

The Government calls upon the public to remain vigilant against foreign forces seeking to exploit festive occasions for ulterior motives. Citizens are encouraged to celebrate the season in ways that promote harmony, inclusivity, and respect, consistent with the values of Hong Kong and the Mainland.

The HKSAR Government will continue to safeguard national security, protect the interests of our community, and ensure that traditions observed in Hong Kong reflect our values and aspirations.

Ends/Monday, December 15, 2025

Issued at HKT 20:25

Clarification: after receiving complaints from Santa Claus, we clarify that yes, this post is a parody.