James Ockenden
7d

The courts are swamped and inefficient; DOJ prosecutors end up as "deadline fighters" with no time to handle anything not urgent, and remand cases only become "urgent" the day they are in court, so forget having DOJ look at your case or even comment on it until a few hours before you're in the dock. Which is once every few months at best. It can take three or four court appearances just to get to a plea if DOJ is dragging its feet. I'm speaking from direct experience of Hong Kong's court system.

J M Hatch
7d

If I was in Hong Kong, then I'd call the Legal Aid Department and see if they have any input/comment too. I half suspect they are not able to match demand.

