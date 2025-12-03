Breaking: remand prisoners in HK reach new record high
Only 54.5% of HK prisoners are convicted
New data captured by our system show that at 30-Sep-2025, there are a record 4,419 prisoners on remand (presumed innocent), in HK jails. That is also a record 42.0% of the total prison population of 10,520. The population includes 367 (3.5%) who are immigration detainees, and 5,734 (54.5%) who have been convicted - a record low percentage.
HK’s surviving investigative journalists might want to ask the Department of Justice why this is the case.
The courts are swamped and inefficient; DOJ prosecutors end up as "deadline fighters" with no time to handle anything not urgent, and remand cases only become "urgent" the day they are in court, so forget having DOJ look at your case or even comment on it until a few hours before you're in the dock. Which is once every few months at best. It can take three or four court appearances just to get to a plea if DOJ is dragging its feet. I'm speaking from direct experience of Hong Kong's court system.
If I was in Hong Kong, then I'd call the Legal Aid Department and see if they have any input/comment too. I half suspect they are not able to match demand.