New data captured by our system show that at 30-Sep-2025, there are a record 4,419 prisoners on remand (presumed innocent), in HK jails. That is also a record 42.0% of the total prison population of 10,520. The population includes 367 (3.5%) who are immigration detainees, and 5,734 (54.5%) who have been convicted - a record low percentage.

HK’s surviving investigative journalists might want to ask the Department of Justice why this is the case.