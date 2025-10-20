Webb-site.com

Tony Ryan
Oct 20

In Austrtalia it is the same. Black market cigarettes are now routinely accessed by smokers. Those who were going to quit have already done so... myself, 25 years ago. So as a smoker for forty years, I fully understand the rebellion. But if governments come down heavily on them, which I know they will because the poloiticians are mostly opportunsts or ideologues, this will backfire on them, spectacularly. They will turn typically nihilistic politically inert smokers into firey revolutionaries. Since the beginning of political time, rulers have made this mistake. if you grind the jackboot down too hard, on the wrong people, it is they who wilol ransack the pa;ace and burn it down with the politicans who denied them a smoke, still inside.

I can only applaud. let me be predictive. The other groups who have got up people's noses are academics and scientists, so expect many universities to be burned to more useful ash. Then will come the doctors and journalists. I will continue to applaud, but from my happy little shack, buried in the wilderness, where the technotrogs cannot find me.

T Cheung
Oct 21

David, great article! I can't agree more with your views! Wish you a swift recovery!

