Webb-site.com
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
The cost of HK's unfair 2-tier profits tax
Scrapping it would recover HK$6.5bn per year of lost revenues
Oct 25
76
7
Breaking: HK's tobacco duties have collapsed
And what the Government should do about it
Oct 20
69
5
The HK$2 Joy-Ride scheme in action
Or how not to spend HK$5bn per year of public money
Oct 16
163
20
© 2025 Webb-site.com
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts