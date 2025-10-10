From 1998 to 2025, I founded and ran the non-profit Webb-site.com (now archived at archive.org), comprising Webb-site Reports (news, opinions and analysis) and the Webb-site Database of public-source data. See the About Us page in the archive for more details, and media coverage here.

In May-2020, I was diagnosed with advanced metastatic prostate cancer. By early 2025, this was becoming debilitating and I was running out of treatment options, so I announced an orderly shutdown of the database, starting with those data which had to be collected manually, effective 31-Mar-2025. Automated data collection continued.

In Oct-2025, with my health in decline, I decided to let the dedicated server shut down when it expired on 31-Oct-2025.

But (at the time of writing) I am obviously not dead yet. I will continue to air my opinions on this substack site as and when I have the time and energy to do so. If you subscribe (for free) then you’ll get automated notifications of new items.

Regarding the database, I set up an online Webb-site Repository of all the software that I wrote to collect data, and all the pages used to display it. For as long as possible, I will update the repository with weekly data dumps, as my automated collection is still running. Hopefully, one or more public-spirited individuals or organisations will build on this, taking forward whichever parts of the database they want and making it publicly available for free, as I did.

If you are interested in working with the Webb-site Repository, then head over to the dedicated Webbrepo Substack for that.

Carpe diem, and Gar Yau!

David M Webb MBE

Founder, Webb-site.com

